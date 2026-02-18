Charleston (SC) puts road win streak on the line against N.C. A&T

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-14, 3-10 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (17-10, 10-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-14, 3-10 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Cougars play N.C. A&T.

The Aggies have gone 6-4 in home games. N.C. A&T averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Cougars have gone 10-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Reeves averaging 5.1.

N.C. A&T averages 74.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 73.9 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis Walker is averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Reeves is averaging 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

