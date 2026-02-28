Charleston (SC) plays Campbell following Barbot’s 22-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-4, 14-1 CAA) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (17-11, 10-5 CAA) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (22-4, 14-1 CAA)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Campbell after Taryn Barbot scored 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 70-48 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Cougars are 10-0 in home games. Charleston (SC) is the leader in the CAA with 10.9 fast break points.

The Fighting Camels are 10-5 against CAA opponents. Campbell is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

Charleston (SC) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 60.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 58.9 Charleston (SC) allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Charleston (SC) won 61-49 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Taylor Barbot led Charleston (SC) with 19 points, and Olivia Tucker led Campbell with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Tyja Beans is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Tucker averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 54.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

