Chammaa puts up 21, Arkansas State takes down UL Monroe 102-94

MONROE, La. (AP) — Joey Chammaa’s 21 points helped Arkansas State defeat UL Monroe 102-94 on Saturday. Chammaa added five…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Joey Chammaa’s 21 points helped Arkansas State defeat UL Monroe 102-94 on Saturday.

Chammaa added five assists for the Red Wolves (18-11, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). TJ Caldwell added 17 points while going 5 of 10 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had five rebounds and three steals. Christian Harmon finished with 14 points.

Krystian Lewis finished with 33 points, nine assists and two steals for the Warhawks (4-25, 1-15). Renars Sondors added 19 points for UL Monroe. MJ Russell finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Lavell Brodnex scored 14 points and corralled 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.