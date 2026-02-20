Central Michigan hosts UMass following Olbrys’ 20-point game

UMass Minutewomen (18-6, 10-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (16-9, 10-4 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Minutewomen (18-6, 10-3 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (16-9, 10-4 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass visits Central Michigan after Megan Olbrys scored 20 points in UMass’ 60-52 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Chippewas have gone 8-3 in home games. Central Michigan is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Minutewomen are 10-3 against MAC opponents. UMass averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Central Michigan makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UMass averages 69.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 65.6 Central Michigan gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UMass won 74-72 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Yahmani McKayle led UMass with 18 points, and Madi Morson led Central Michigan with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morson is shooting 45.8% and averaging 20.1 points for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

McKayle is averaging 16.2 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 69.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

