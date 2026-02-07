Central Connecticut State earns 84-67 win against Wagner

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. scored 25 points as Central Connecticut State beat Wagner 84-67 on Saturday.…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. scored 25 points as Central Connecticut State beat Wagner 84-67 on Saturday.

Smith shot 7 for 16 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (13-10, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Max Frazier scored 21 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Jay Rodgers shot 3 of 7 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Seahawks (8-14, 3-8) were led in scoring by Eduardo Placer, who finished with 26 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

