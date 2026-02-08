Central Arkansas visits North Alabama after Hunter’s 32-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (14-10, 9-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-15, 2-9 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Bears (14-10, 9-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-15, 2-9 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas takes on North Alabama after Camren Hunter scored 32 points in Central Arkansas’ 86-78 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Lions are 3-5 on their home court. North Alabama has a 4-8 record against teams over .500.

The Bears are 9-2 in ASUN play. Central Arkansas scores 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

North Alabama’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 10.7 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 80.3 points per game, 1.8 more than the 78.5 North Alabama gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Bears meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Canin Jefferson is averaging 13.1 points for the Lions. Donte Bacchus is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Luke Moore is averaging 10 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Hunter is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 84.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

