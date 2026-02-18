Cent. Conn. St. visits Le Moyne following Buragas’ 30-point performance

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-24, 0-13 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-18, 6-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-24, 0-13 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (8-18, 6-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne faces Cent. Conn. St. after Ashley Buragas scored 30 points in Le Moyne’s 80-76 victory over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Dolphins are 3-6 on their home court. Le Moyne gives up 72.3 points and has been outscored by 15.6 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 0-13 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 72.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 21.0 points per game.

Le Moyne is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Le Moyne gives up.

The Dolphins and Blue Devils match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Clark is averaging 8.7 points for the Dolphins. Buragas is averaging 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games.

Lucia Noin is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 11.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 0-10, averaging 53.7 points, 27.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.