Carrothers leads UIC against Drake after 24-point outing

UIC Flames (12-14, 7-8 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-17, 7-8 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Drake after Jessica Carrothers scored 24 points in UIC’s 95-80 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-9 in home games. Drake gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Flames are 7-8 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 29.1% from 3-point range.

Drake is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 65.3 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 76.3 Drake allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Drake won the last meeting 78-62 on Dec. 29. Abbie Aalsma scored 30 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aalsma averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Anna Becker is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sara Zabrecky averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 4.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Carrothers is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

