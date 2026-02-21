Carmody and Boston College host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-14, 3-12 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (5-24, 1-15 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-14, 3-12 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (5-24, 1-15 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Wake Forest after Lily Carmody scored 27 points in Boston College’s 77-59 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles are 4-13 on their home court. Boston College is 3-19 against opponents with a winning record.

The Demon Deacons have gone 3-12 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Boston College has given up to its opponents (48.1%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Athena Tomlinson is averaging 5.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Eagles. Carmody is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Oliver is scoring 13.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Demon Deacons. Milan Brown is averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 1-9, averaging 65.1 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

