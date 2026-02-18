Canisius takes on Rider, seeks to halt 3-game skid

Rider Broncs (6-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-21, 2-14 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (6-19, 4-12 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-21, 2-14 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Golden Griffins take on Rider.

The Golden Griffins are 3-9 on their home court. Canisius is 2-14 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncs are 4-12 in conference games. Rider allows 62.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Rider allows to opponents. Rider’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The Golden Griffins and Broncs square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shariah Gailes is averaging 12.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Mary Copple is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kristina Yomane is shooting 37.6% and averaging 11.6 points for the Broncs. Kaylan Deveney is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 56.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 50.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.