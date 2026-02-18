Candelino scores 17, Lipscomb knocks off Bellarmine 75-72

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ross Candelino scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 75-72 on Wednesday. Candelino also had seven…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ross Candelino scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 75-72 on Wednesday.

Candelino also had seven rebounds for the Bisons (17-11, 10-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Titas Sargiunas shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Ethan Duncan went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jack Karasinski led the way for the Knights (11-16, 6-9) with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brian Waddell added 18 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine. Tyler Doyle finished with 14 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

