Candelino scores 17, Lipscomb knocks off Bellarmine 75-72

The Associated Press

February 18, 2026, 10:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ross Candelino scored 17 points as Lipscomb beat Bellarmine 75-72 on Wednesday.

Candelino also had seven rebounds for the Bisons (17-11, 10-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Titas Sargiunas shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Ethan Duncan went 5 of 13 from the field (3 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jack Karasinski led the way for the Knights (11-16, 6-9) with 23 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Brian Waddell added 18 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine. Tyler Doyle finished with 14 points and five assists.

