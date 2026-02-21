Candelino scores 16 as Lipscomb beats North Alabama 73-51

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ross Candelino had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 73-51 victory over North Alabama on Saturday. Candelino had…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ross Candelino had 16 points in Lipscomb’s 73-51 victory over North Alabama on Saturday.

Candelino had six rebounds for the Bisons (18-11, 11-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Grant Asman added 12 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor while they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Titas Sargiunas shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kevin de Kovachich led the Lions (8-19, 3-13) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. North Alabama also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Corneilous Williams. Donte Bacchus finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

The Lions led 26-24 at the half before a torrid second half from the Bisons. It was a four-point game with 10 minutes remaining. Then the Bisons went on a 21-4 run to put the game well out of reach with three minutes to go.

