Camper leads Nevada against Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (11-11, 5-6 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (16-7, 8-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Fresno State after Corey Camper Jr. scored 35 points in Nevada’s 91-87 overtime loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 11-2 at home. Nevada is seventh in the MWC scoring 77.3 points while shooting 44.2% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nevada scores 77.3 points, 5.8 more per game than the 71.5 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 73.3 points per game, 1.6 more than the 71.7 Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Elijah Price is shooting 48.1% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. DeShawn Gory is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

