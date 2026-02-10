Campbell scores 22 as Northern Iowa cruises past Murray State 89-60

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 22 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Murray State 89-60 on Monday night. Campbell added…

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 22 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Murray State 89-60 on Monday night.

Campbell added five rebounds and six assists for the Panthers (16-9, 8-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Leon Bond III had 19 points and Will Hornseth scored 16.

Fredrick King finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Racers (18-8, 10-5). KJ Tenner added 13 points and Roman Domon scored 12.

Northern Iowa took the lead with 15:40 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hornseth led with 10 points for a 39-31 advantage at the break.

