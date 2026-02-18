Campbell hosts William & Mary in conference matchup

William & Mary Tribe (16-10, 7-7 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

William & Mary Tribe (16-10, 7-7 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (12-14, 6-7 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary takes on Campbell in CAA action Thursday.

The Fighting Camels are 8-3 on their home court. Campbell is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tribe are 7-7 against CAA opponents. William & Mary averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Campbell averages 79.9 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.9 William & Mary gives up. William & Mary has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points less than the 49.0% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is averaging 20.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

Reese Miller is shooting 44.7% and averaging 11.8 points for the Tribe. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Tribe: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

