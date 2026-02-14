Campbell has 19, Bowling Green defeats Toledo 80-70

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell’s 19 points helped Bowling Green defeat Toledo 80-70 on Saturday. Campbell had five…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Javontae Campbell’s 19 points helped Bowling Green defeat Toledo 80-70 on Saturday.

Campbell had five assists and three steals for the Falcons (16-10, 7-6 Mid-American Conference). Josiah Shackelford scored 16 points while going 5 of 16 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and added seven rebounds. Sam Towns also had 16 points, going 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Sonny Wilson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets (13-13, 7-6). Leroy Blyden Jr. added 13 points, five assists and two steals for Toledo. Sean Craig finished with 12 points.

Bowling Green took the lead with 5:53 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Campbell led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-35 at the break. Bowling Green turned a nine-point second-half lead into a 17-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 72-55 lead with 5:35 left in the half. Shackelford scored 13 second-half points in the game.

