Cambridge scores 30, Gray adds 21; No. 11 Ohio State women beat Nebraska 90-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge had 30 points and six assists, Chance Gray made 5 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 21 points, and No. 11 Ohio State beat Nebraska 90-71 on Sunday night.

Cambridge and her older sister Kennedy Cambridge made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second quarter that made it 25-20 and Ohio State (20-3, 9-2 Big Ten) led the rest of the way.

Nebraska (16-6, 5-6 Big Ten), which opened the season with a 12-game win streak, has lost four in a row and six of its last eight. The Cornhuskers are 0-5 against Top-25 opponents this season.

Gray, a 5-foot-9 senior guard who scored 791 points in two seasons at Oregon before she transferred to Ohio State prior to last season, has 1,509 career points.

Kennedy Cambridge had 12 points, eight rebounds and seven steals. The redshirt junior has 94 steals this season, the most by an Ohio State player since Averrill Roberts had 98 and Audrey Burcey had 95 in the 1992-93 season. Yvette Angel had a program-record 115 steals in ’84-85.

Amiah Hargrove led the Cornhuskers with 24 points, Britt Prince added 12 on 4-of-13 shooting and Logan Nissley scored 11.

Prince made 2 of 2 from the free-throw line and has made 47 straight from the foul line, where she is perfect in 45 attempts in conference play this season.

Kylee Kitts missed her fourth game in a row for Ohio State. The 6-foot-3 freshman, who redshirted at Florida last season, is averaging 9.3 points and a team-leading 7.1 rebounds.

Nebraska’s Jessica Petrie (illness), a 6-foot-2 junior who averages 11.9 points and a team-high 1.1 blocks this season, missed her second consecutive game.

Up next

Nebraska: Plays Wednesday at No. 9 Michigan.

Ohio State: Visits No. 25 Washington on Thursday.

