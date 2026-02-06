Cal Poly Mustangs take on the UC Davis Aggies on 8-game slide

UC Davis Aggies (16-7, 9-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-19, 1-11 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday,…

UC Davis Aggies (16-7, 9-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (3-19, 1-11 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly enters the matchup against UC Davis after losing eight games in a row.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in home games. Cal Poly ranks ninth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 30.9 rebounds. Charish Thompson leads the Mustangs with 5.4 boards.

The Aggies are 9-3 against conference opponents. UC Davis ranks eighth in the Big West with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Megan Norris averaging 2.2.

Cal Poly’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 69.3 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 72.9 Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 18.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. Thompson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Sussex averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Norris is averaging 13.9 points, 14.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

