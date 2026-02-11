Cal Poly hosts UC Irvine on home losing streak

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-16, 5-8 Big West) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday,…

UC Irvine Anteaters (16-8, 9-3 Big West) at Cal Poly Mustangs (9-16, 5-8 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly plays UC Irvine looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Mustangs have gone 4-6 at home. Cal Poly is third in the Big West scoring 81.1 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Anteaters have gone 9-3 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is the Big West leader with 37.5 rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 8.4.

Cal Poly averages 81.1 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.7 UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Cal Poly allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamad Mousa is scoring 20.8 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Evans is averaging 12.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 80.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.3 points per game.

Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.