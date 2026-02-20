Cal hosts Stanford following Okorie’s 26-point performance

Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 5-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (18-8, 6-7 ACC) Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (16-10, 5-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (18-8, 6-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Cal after Ebuka Okorie scored 26 points in Stanford’s 68-63 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Golden Bears are 14-3 on their home court. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinal are 5-8 against ACC opponents. Stanford is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Cal averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cal allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cal won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. John Camden led Cal with 25 points, and Jeremy Dent-Smith led Stanford with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camden is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.2 points. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Okorie is averaging 22.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Dent-Smith is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

