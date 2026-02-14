Cal hosts Baker and Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Hokies (19-7, 9-5 ACC) at California Golden Bears (16-10, 7-6 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech takes on Cal after Carys Baker scored 24 points in Virginia Tech’s 79-67 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-2 in home games. Cal averages 70.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Hokies are 9-5 in conference play. Virginia Tech ranks fourth in the ACC with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 3.7.

Cal makes 44.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Virginia Tech has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Virginia Tech has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

The Golden Bears and Hokies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is shooting 37.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Baker is averaging 14.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hokies. Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hokies: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

