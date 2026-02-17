Butler visits Georgetown following Lewis’ 24-point showing

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 4-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-12, 5-9 Big East) Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 4-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-12, 5-9 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Butler after KJ Lewis scored 24 points in Georgetown’s 79-75 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Hoyas are 9-5 in home games. Georgetown averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-11 against Big East opponents. Butler is third in the Big East scoring 79.7 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Lewis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Finley Bizjack is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 72.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

