Butler puts up 18 as Colorado State defeats Wyoming 79-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Jase Butler’s 18 points helped Colorado State defeat Wyoming 79-68 on Saturday night.

Butler also contributed six assists and three steals for the Rams (15-10, 6-8 Mountain West Conference). Jevin Muniz scored 15 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Rashaan Mbemba shot 3 of 3 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Damarion Dennis finished with 21 points for the Cowboys (13-12, 4-10). Khaden Bennett added 13 points and nine rebounds for Wyoming. Nasir Meyer finished with 12 points.

Butler scored nine points in the first half and Colorado State went into halftime trailing 40-37. Colorado State went on a 10-2 run to narrow the score to 59-57 with 9:17 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Kyle Jorgensen scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for the Rams.

