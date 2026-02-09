Burton scores 19 to lead Stephen F. Austin over East Texas A&M 74-70 for 10th straight victory

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kam Burton’s 19 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat East Texas A&M 74-70 on Monday night,…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kam Burton’s 19 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat East Texas A&M 74-70 on Monday night, upping the Lumberjacks’ winning streak to 10.

Burton went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Lumberjacks (22-3, 15-1 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson added 17 points, seven assists and six rebounds. Chrishawn Christmas totaled nine points and six rebounds.

Gianni Hunt finished with 28 points to pace the Lions (10-16, 5-11). Ronnie Harrison Jr. added 15 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks. Noah Pagotto had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

