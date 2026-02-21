Burton leads Rider against Niagara after 22-point showing

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-23, 2-15 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (7-20, 4-13 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (3-23, 2-15 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Niagara after Aasim Burton scored 22 points in Rider’s 72-66 loss to the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Broncs have gone 3-9 in home games. Rider is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Purple Eagles have gone 4-13 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Rider is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Niagara allows to opponents. Niagara’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 15.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the past 10 games.

Trenton Walters is averaging eight points for the Purple Eagles. Vice Zanki is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.