Bukumirovic and the UT Martin Skyhawks take on conference foe Little Rock

UT Martin Skyhawks (20-8, 12-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-17, 7-9 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (20-8, 12-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (10-17, 7-9 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: OVC foes Little Rock and UT Martin square off on Thursday.

The Trojans are 5-4 on their home court. Little Rock is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 12-5 in conference matchups. UT Martin ranks fourth in college basketball allowing 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Little Rock averages 70.5 points, 7.2 more per game than the 63.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Little Rock allows.

The Trojans and Skyhawks face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson is averaging 16.3 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Trojans. Braxton Bayless is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Andrija Bukumirovic is averaging 14.1 points and eight rebounds for the Skyhawks. Matas Deniusas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

