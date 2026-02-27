Buffalo takes on conference rival Toledo

Toledo Rockets (14-12, 8-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-25, 0-15 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Toledo Rockets (14-12, 8-7 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-25, 0-15 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Aniya Rowe and Buffalo host Faith Fedd-Robinson and Toledo in MAC action.

The Bulls are 2-10 in home games. Buffalo is 1-18 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 8-7 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 7-8 record against teams over .500.

Buffalo is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 43.2% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Toledo won the last meeting 79-46 on Dec. 31. Patricia Anumgba scored 21 points to help lead the Rockets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowe is averaging 13.1 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Bulls. Meg Lucas is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.7 points and seven rebounds for the Rockets. Ella Weaver is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.