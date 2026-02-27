Buffalo hosts Brooks and Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-19, 5-10 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (16-12, 6-9 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (9-19, 5-10 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (16-12, 6-9 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Buffalo after Phat Phat Brooks scored 20 points in Central Michigan’s 83-81 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Bulls are 6-7 on their home court. Buffalo is seventh in the MAC scoring 78.8 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Chippewas are 5-10 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Buffalo scores 78.8 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 76.9 Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 47.1% shooting opponents of Buffalo have averaged.

The Bulls and Chippewas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Freitag is averaging 19.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Logan McIntire averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Tamario Adley is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 74.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

