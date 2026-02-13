Bucknell visits Defty and Boston University

Bucknell Bison (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (11-15, 6-7 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bucknell Bison (8-18, 5-8 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (11-15, 6-7 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Bucknell after Ben Defty scored 24 points in Boston University’s 85-68 victory against the Army Black Knights.

The Terriers have gone 6-5 in home games. Boston University is 2-8 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 5-8 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Boston University makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (47.0%). Bucknell’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.7 percentage points lower than Boston University has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Terriers and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is averaging 16.4 points for the Terriers. Defty is averaging 17.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Achile Spadone is averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Pat Curtin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.