Bucknell plays Colgate after Coskun’s 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (8-14, 4-7 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-16, 2-9 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits Colgate after Tuana Coskun scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 58-45 win against the American Eagles.

The Raiders have gone 4-5 in home games. Colgate ranks second in the Patriot with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Klag averaging 2.0.

The Bison are 4-7 in conference games. Bucknell averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Colgate averages 53.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 57.5 Bucknell allows. Bucknell has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 40.5% shooting opponents of Colgate have averaged.

The Raiders and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Meabon is shooting 36.5% and averaging 14.5 points for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games.

Coskun is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 48.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 50.9 points, 23.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

