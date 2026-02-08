Buckley leads New Orleans against Texas A&M-CC after 25-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-11, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (11-14, 8-7 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (13-11, 9-6 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (11-14, 8-7 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts Texas A&M-CC after Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points in New Orleans’ 95-76 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Privateers are 5-4 on their home court. New Orleans gives up 80.3 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Islanders are 9-6 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

New Orleans makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M-CC has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Texas A&M-CC averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game New Orleans gives up.

The Privateers and Islanders face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buckley is averaging 14 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. Coleton Benson is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson is scoring 11.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Islanders. Sheldon Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

