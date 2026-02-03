Bryce James, son of NBA star LeBron James, to redshirt his freshman season at top-ranked Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce James, youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, is going to redshirt his freshman year…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Bryce James, youngest son of NBA star LeBron James, is going to redshirt his freshman year at Arizona.

James has yet to appear in a game for the top-ranked Wildcats this season and coach Tommy Lloyd confirmed on Tuesday the 6-foot-5 guard will redshirt.

“The redshirting decision was just a long play, to give Bryce the most options in his career as his career unfolds,” Lloyd told the Big 12 Network. “I have real strong belief that Bryce will be a contributor at Arizona in the near future. He’s really shown a lot of progress, not only learning our system but just physically maturing.”

James arrived at Arizona as part of a heralded freshman class headlined by Koa Peat and Brayden Burries. The Wildcats (22-0) are off to the best start in program history, so Lloyd and his staff have been able to take their time in developing James, whose older brother, Bronny, plays with their father for the Los Angeles Lakers.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.