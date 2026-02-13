Brubaker leads Seattle U against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 27-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (5-19, 1-12 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-12, 5-8 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (5-19, 1-12 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-12, 5-8 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Saint Mary’s (CA) after Ella Brubaker scored 27 points in Seattle U’s 71-54 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Gaels are 6-6 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 6-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks have gone 1-12 against WCC opponents. Seattle U is eighth in the WCC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tamia Stricklin averaging 4.4.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 38.0% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points less than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abigail Shoff is scoring 8.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Gaels. Edie Clarke is averaging 7.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Brubaker is averaging 15.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Stricklin is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

