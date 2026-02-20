Brown leads No. 21 Louisville against Georgia Tech after 29-point performance

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 2-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 2-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Louisville takes on Georgia Tech after Mikel Brown Jr. scored 29 points in Louisville’s 95-85 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Cardinals are 13-2 on their home court. Louisville is 79th in college basketball averaging 11.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.8% from deep. Ryan Conwell leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Louisville averages 11.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 9.2 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 74.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 71.8 Louisville gives up to opponents.

The Cardinals and Yellow Jackets square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 18.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cardinals. Brown is averaging 16.8 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.1 points for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 1-9, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.