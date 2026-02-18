Brown and the New Orleans Privateers take on conference foe SFA

New Orleans Privateers (3-22, 3-14 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (18-8, 12-5 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

New Orleans Privateers (3-22, 3-14 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (18-8, 12-5 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylinn Kemp and SFA host Shanihya Brown and New Orleans in Southland action.

The Ladyjacks have gone 11-3 in home games. SFA scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Privateers have gone 3-14 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland scoring 61.8 points per game and is shooting 35.1%.

SFA is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.0% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans has shot at a 35.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 36.9% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The Ladyjacks and Privateers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 13 points for the Ladyjacks. Key Roseby is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brialle Washington averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Brown is averaging 8.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.