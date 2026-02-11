Brooks leads No. 21 North Carolina against SMU after 21-point game

SMU Mustangs (8-16, 1-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5, 9-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

SMU Mustangs (8-16, 1-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (20-5, 9-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 North Carolina takes on SMU after Nyla Brooks scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 84-56 win against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Tar Heels are 10-2 on their home court. North Carolina is second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Mustangs have gone 1-11 against ACC opponents. SMU has a 5-12 record against opponents over .500.

North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 38.1% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Harris is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lanie Grant is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Zahra King is averaging 14.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Mustangs. Anaya Brown is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Mustangs: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.