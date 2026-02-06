Brizzi leads Buffalo against South Alabama after 22-point game

Buffalo Bulls (14-9, 4-7 MAC) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-7, 7-4 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (14-9, 4-7 MAC) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-7, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits South Alabama after Angelo Brizzi scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 73-71 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Jaguars are 7-2 on their home court. South Alabama has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulls are 6-3 in road games. Buffalo is eighth in the MAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Daniel Freitag averaging 3.8.

South Alabama’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game South Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jaguars. Adam Olsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freitag is averaging 20 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 80.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

