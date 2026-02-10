Brizzi leads Buffalo against Ball State after 26-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (14-10, 4-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-15, 3-7 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (14-10, 4-7 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (8-15, 3-7 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo visits Ball State after Angelo Brizzi scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 81-69 loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Cardinals have gone 5-4 at home. Ball State averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 4-7 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Ball State is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 47.0% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Ball State allows.

The Cardinals and Bulls meet Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Barnes is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 8.6 points. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 17 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Daniel Freitag is scoring 20.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 20.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

