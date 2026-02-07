Brankovic’s 24 lead UT Rio Grande Valley past New Orleans 95-76

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Filip Brankovic had 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 95-76 win over New Orleans on…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Filip Brankovic had 24 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 95-76 win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Brankovic had five rebounds for the Vaqueros (13-11, 9-6 Southland Conference). Koree Cotton scored 21 points and added five rebounds. Marvin McGhee shot 3 for 8 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the seventh victory in a row for the Vaqueros.

Jakevion Buckley led the way for the Privateers (11-14, 8-7) with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists. TJ Cope added 11 points for New Orleans. Coleton Benson also had 11 points.

