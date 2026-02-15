Bradley defeats Southern Illinois 70-60

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 24 points helped Bradley defeat Southern Illinois 70-60 on Sunday. Johnson also contributed seven…

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Jaquan Johnson’s 24 points helped Bradley defeat Southern Illinois 70-60 on Sunday.

Johnson also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Braves (18-9, 11-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Alex Huibregtse scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Ahmet Jonovic shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points.

Quel’Ron House led the Salukis (12-15, 6-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Southern Illinois also got 12 points from Davion Sykes. Drew Steffe finished with six points and two steals.

Bradley was tied with Southern Illinois at the half, 28-28, with Johnson (seven points) its high scorer before the break. Bradley turned a three-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 10-0 run to make it a 48-35 lead with 11:11 left in the half. Johnson scored 17 second-half points in the matchup.

Up next

Both teams next play Wednesday. Bradley visits Valparaiso and Southern Illinois goes on the road to play Drake.

