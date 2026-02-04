Bowen and UAPB host Jackson State

Jackson State Lady Tigers (6-15, 4-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-12, 4-5 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6:30…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (6-15, 4-5 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (7-12, 4-5 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Jackson State after Indiya Bowen scored 21 points in UAPB’s 68-66 win over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-3 at home. UAPB ranks sixth in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. Briontanay Marshall leads the Golden Lions with 5.2 boards.

The Lady Tigers are 4-5 in conference games. Jackson State allows 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

UAPB’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Jackson State allows. Jackson State averages 59.1 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 70.2 UAPB gives up to opponents.

The Golden Lions and Lady Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.8 points for the Lady Tigers. Pierre-Noelle Tcheuhchoua is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 59.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 4-6, averaging 54.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

