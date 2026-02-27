Boston University visits American following Jones’ 23-point outing

Boston University Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (14-16, 9-8 Patriot League) at American Eagles (16-14, 9-8 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts Boston University after Greg Jones scored 23 points in American’s 78-73 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Eagles have gone 11-5 in home games. American is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 9-8 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is second in the Patriot League scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 49.2%.

American averages 75.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 74.3 Boston University allows. Boston University has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 45.9% shooting opponents of American have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot League play. American won the last matchup 64-62 on Jan. 3. Jones scored 16 points points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.4 points. Madden Collins is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

Michael McNair is shooting 48.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Terriers. Azmar Abdullah is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.