Boston University hosts Colgate following Cox’s 30-point game

Colgate Raiders (16-11, 10-4 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (12-15, 7-7 Patriot League)

Boston; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Boston University after Jalen Cox scored 30 points in Colgate’s 84-80 overtime loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers are 7-5 in home games. Boston University is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Raiders are 10-4 in conference play. Colgate ranks sixth in the Patriot League with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew Alekseyenko averaging 2.0.

Boston University averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 76.5 points per game, 1.0 more than the 75.5 Boston University allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc. Ben Defty is shooting 74.1% and averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games.

Cox is averaging 17.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Raiders. Alekseyenko is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

