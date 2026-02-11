Boston University defeats Army 85-68

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Defty’s 24 points helped Boston University defeat Army 85-68 on Wednesday. Defty shot 9…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ben Defty’s 24 points helped Boston University defeat Army 85-68 on Wednesday.

Defty shot 9 of 10 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Terriers (11-15, 6-7 Patriot League). Michael McNair shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to add 17 points. Chance Gladden had 14 points and shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Black Knights (10-16, 4-9) were led in scoring by Jacen Holloway, who finished with 19 points. Jaxson Bell added 13 points and two steals for Army. Ryan Curry had nine points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Boston University took the lead for good with 16:27 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-29 at halftime, with Defty racking up 12 points. Boston University outscored Army by six points over the final half, while Defty led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

