Boston College hosts Wake Forest following Payne’s 20-point showing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-9 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (9-18, 2-12 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Wake Forest after Fred Payne scored 20 points in Boston College’s 94-70 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Eagles are 8-7 in home games. Boston College has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Demon Deacons have gone 5-9 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is ninth in the ACC scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Boston College is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Wake Forest allows to opponents. Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Boston College allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payne is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Boden Kapke is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is averaging 10.4 points and 4.9 assists for the Demon Deacons. Juke Harris is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

