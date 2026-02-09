Boozer leads No. 4 Duke against Pittsburgh after 24-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-15, 2-9 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Duke Blue Devils (21-2, 10-1 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (9-15, 2-9 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke visits Pittsburgh after Cameron Boozer scored 24 points in Duke’s 71-68 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers are 7-8 on their home court. Pittsburgh is fourth in the ACC with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Roman Siulepa averaging 3.0.

The Blue Devils are 10-1 in conference play. Duke is seventh in the ACC with 16.7 assists per game led by Boozer averaging 3.9.

Pittsburgh makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Duke averages 11.9 more points per game (83.4) than Pittsburgh gives up (71.5).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Cummings is averaging 12.5 points for the Panthers. Siulepa is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Boozer is averaging 23.3 points, 10 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 78.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.