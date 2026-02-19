Booker leads five in double figures as No. 4 Texas defeats Arkansas 93-62

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points to lead five Texas players in double figures as the No.…

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points to lead five Texas players in double figures as the No. 4 Longhorns beat Arkansas 93-62 on Thursday night.

Booker entered the game averaging 18.5 points and nearly hit that mark by halftime, scoring 16 as the Longhorns took a 20-point lead into the break. She shot 9 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and did not play the final 11:44.

Aaliyah Crump scored 16, Kyla Oldacre and Ashton Judd scored 13 apiece, and Jordan Lee added 11.

Texas (25-3, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) started slowly on offense, scoring just 18 points in the first quarter. But its defense forced Arkansas (11-17, 0-13) into an 0-for-7 start from the floor and the Razorbacks finished the first with just one more point scored (nine) than turnovers committed (eight) They trailed by nine at the end of the quarter.

The Longhorns ended the half on a 14-4 run that included six straight field goals.

Taleyah Jones led Arkansas with 16 points and Bonnie Deas added 14. The Razorbacks shot 29% from the floor and committed 20 turnovers, leading to 29 Texas points.

Texas kept pace with Vanderbilt for second-place in the SEC. Both teams entered Thursday two games behind No. 1 South Carolina. Each has three games left in the regular season.

Arkansas has yet to win a league game. If the Razorbacks lose their final three of the season, they would be the first team since Auburn in 2020-21 to go winless in SEC play in a season.

Arkansas: At Texas A&M on Sunday.

Texas: Hosts Mississippi State on Sunday.

