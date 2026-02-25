Booker and No. 4 Texas host No. 23 Georgia

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-7, 7-7 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (26-3, 12-3 SEC) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (21-7, 7-7 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (26-3, 12-3 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas plays No. 23 Georgia after Madison Booker scored 23 points in Texas’ 92-42 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Longhorns are 17-0 on their home court. Texas is 22-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lady Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference matchups. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Texas makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.8 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Georgia scores 19.1 more points per game (75.0) than Texas allows to opponents (55.9).

The Longhorns and Lady Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Oldacre is averaging 10.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Booker is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

