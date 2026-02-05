Blakes’ 37 points helps No. 7 Vanderbilt women beat No. 16 Kentucky 85-84

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 37 points, 19 in the fourth quarter, to rally No. 7 Vanderbilt to…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 37 points, 19 in the fourth quarter, to rally No. 7 Vanderbilt to an 85-84 win over No. 16 Kentucky on Thursday night.

Blakes scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to give the Commodores (22-2, 8-2 SEC) a 59-58 lead and they stretched the lead to double figures with 6:15 left in the game. Four free throws from Aubrey Galvin in the final 19 seconds sealed the win.

It was Blakes’ 12th career game scoring 30 points or more.

Kentucky (18-6, 5-5) had a chance to tie but Amelia Hassett’s potential tying 3-point shot went off the side of the rim and Teonni Key’s putback went in as the buzzer sounded to end the game.

Key had 27 points and 12 rebounds and Clara Strack added 14 points and 15 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hassett scored 19 points.

The Commodores trailed the Wildcats 54-45 with 2:49 left in the third quarter after a 16-4 run sparked by Asia Boone’s two 3s, forcing a timeout. Vandy scored 16 of the next 21 points to regain control of the game.

Vanderbilt stretched the lead to 72-62 before Kentucky went on an 8-0 run to close to 72-70 but two free throws from Blakes stopped the run setting up the back-and-forth down the stretch.

Kentucky shot 56% from the field, 10 of 20 from 3-point range, and outrebounded Vanderbilt 39-21, but could not hang on to the ball. The Wildcats committed 20 turnovers, leading to 25 Commodore points. They also only hit 11-of-16 free throws.

Up Next

Vanderbilt: Hosts Oklahoma on Monday.

Kentucky: Visits No. 4 Texas on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.