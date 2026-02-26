Blakeney and Drexel knock off Campbell 65-60

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney scored 22 points, including a basket with 37 seconds left, as Drexel knocked off Campbell…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney scored 22 points, including a basket with 37 seconds left, as Drexel knocked off Campbell 65-60 on Thursday night.

Blakeney also contributed six rebounds for the Dragons (16-14, 10-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Victor Panov scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Garfield Turner shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Dovydas Butka finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9). Campbell also got 15 points and eight rebounds from Jeremiah Johnson. DJ Smith finished with 10 points.

Blakeney scored 10 points in the first half for Drexel, which went into halftime tied 27-27 with Campbell. Blakeney scored a team-high 12 points for Drexel in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.